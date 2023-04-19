Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Western Greece
  5. Municipality of Patras

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Municipal Unit of Patras, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartmentin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 386,420
For sale Apartment of 114 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
2 room apartmentin Polychrono, Greece
2 room apartment
Polychrono, Greece
1 bath 77 m²
€ 415,691
Property Code: 4-690 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €430.000. This 77 sq. m.…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 69,625
For sale Apartment of 48 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground …
Villa Villain Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa Villa
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 696,252
Villa about total area of ​​240 square meters, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a guest apartme…
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
2 bath 117 m²
€ 90,000
Property Code: 1413 - FOR SALE 3 Bedrooms, Side to side Apartment of total surface 117 sq.…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Koropi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 119,357
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
Housein Central Macedonia, Greece
House
Central Macedonia, Greece
220 m²
€ 647,011
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 220 sq.m in central Greece. The windows offer view…
4 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
115 m²
€ 497,701
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 115 square meters.m on the island of Crete. The fi…
Villa Villain Pelekas, Greece
Villa Villa
Pelekas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,188,220
For sale villa of 286 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving the furni…
4 room housein Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
4 room house
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
7 Number of rooms 450 m²
€ 1,294,022
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor consists of 2 be…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Nea Raidestos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Raidestos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 407,805
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa 4 room villain Kallithea, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kallithea, Greece
1 bath 228 m²
€ 4,000,000
Property Code: HPS112 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €4.000.000 . This 228 sq. …

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Patras, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir