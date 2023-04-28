Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Municipal Unit of Patras, Greece

2 room apartment in Skioessa, Greece
2 room apartment
Skioessa, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 95,000
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
1 room apartment in Skioessa, Greece
1 room apartment
Skioessa, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 39,000
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
1 room apartment in Skioessa, Greece
1 room apartment
Skioessa, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 60,000
For sale apartment of 39 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
1 room apartment in Skioessa, Greece
1 room apartment
Skioessa, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 28,000
For sale apartment of 28 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
1 room apartment in Skioessa, Greece
1 room apartment
Skioessa, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath -1/1 Floor
€ 28,000
For sale apartment of 28 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
2 room apartment in Skioessa, Greece
2 room apartment
Skioessa, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 90,000
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
3 room apartment in Skioessa, Greece
3 room apartment
Skioessa, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 6/1 Floor
€ 255,000
For sale apartment of 175 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the…
2 room apartment in Skioessa, Greece
2 room apartment
Skioessa, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 6/1 Floor
€ 80,000
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
1 room apartment in Skioessa, Greece
1 room apartment
Skioessa, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 94,000
For sale an apartment of 50 sq.m in the city of Patra. It is situated on the 4th floor, cons…

