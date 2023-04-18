Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Western Greece
  5. Municipality of Aktio and Vonitsa

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Municipal Unit of Palairos, Greece

1 property total found
Villa Villain plagia, Greece
Villa Villa
plagia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
For sale villa of 103 sq.meters in Epirus. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Palairos, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir