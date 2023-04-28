Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Nafplio
  6. Apartments for sale

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Municipal Unit of Nafplio, Greece

Nafplio
2
Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Aria, Greece
2 room apartment
Aria, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 170,000
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
3 room apartment in Nafplio, Greece
3 room apartment
Nafplio, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 330,000
For sale apartment of 150 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Nafplio, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir