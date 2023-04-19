Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Western Greece
  5. Municipality of Nafpaktia

Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Nafpaktos, Greece

Nafpaktos
Villa 4 room villain Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists of one s…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin skala, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
skala, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…

