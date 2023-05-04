UAE
Greece
Greece
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Western Greece
Municipality of Patras
Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Messatida, Greece
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
185 m²
€ 300,000
3 PRIVATE MAISONETTES CONSTRUCTED 2015 WITH MOUNTAIN AND SEA VIEW. IN NEA MAKRI ATTI…
1 room apartment
Mirtia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat ha…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kato Assos, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 205,000
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
7 room house
Greece, Greece
10 Number of rooms
595 m²
€ 1,544,073
For sale 3-storey villa of 595 sq.m in central Greece. The first floor consists of 2 bedroom…
4 room house
Amygdaleonas, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
183 m²
2 Floor
€ 160,000
Maisonette for sale in Amigdaleonas, Filippoi of Kavala Prefecture for 160.000€ (Listing No …
3 room apartment
Chortiatis, Greece
1 bath
1 Floor
€ 114,000
Property Code: 1-277 - Apartment FOR SALE in Chortiatis Center for €114.000 . This 90 sq. m.…
2 room apartment
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 79,000
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
Villa 9 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
16 bath
380 m²
€ 953,948
Property Code: 3-1025 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €990.000 . This 380 sq. m. …
3 room townhouse
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
1 room apartment
Skala Fourkas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 65,000
For sale apartment of 35 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
Cottage 6 rooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 230,000
For sale 0-storey house of 275 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving th…
1 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 118,000
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
