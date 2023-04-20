UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Aegean
Northern Aegean
Municipality of Western Samos
Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Marathokabos, Greece
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
1 bath
3/3 Floor
€ 271,113
Apartment for sale in Neo Chalandri, Chalandri of Athens - North for 300.000€ (Listing …
2 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,016,695
For sale Apartment of 135 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
Villa Villa
Anchialos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 2,093,196
Villa for sale in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The villa consists of three floors. On the groun…
3 room cottage
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
1 bath
130 m²
€ 245,000
Kato Chalandri maisonette, 4th-5th floor penthouse, in good condition, corner and airy with …
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 259,158
For sale Apartment of 135 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
4 room house
Anavyssos, Greece
2 bath
225 m²
€ 350,000
Ref: 142 - Palia Fokea-Anavissos Detached house 2km from beaches and shopping ANAVYSSO cent…
6 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
190 m²
€ 476,010
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 190 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of 3 …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
demos chalkideon, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 209,320
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters on the Euboea island .The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
6/1 Floor
€ 368,801
For sale Apartment of 49 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 6th floor. It…
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1/1 Floor
Price on request
For sale Apartment of 106 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fl…
Townhouse 6 rooms
Peristasi, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 448,542
For sale maisonette of 280 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has one level. Th…
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
1 bath
81 m²
€ 186,000
Property Code: HPS3751 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €186.000 . This 81 sq. m…
Properties features in Municipal Unit of Marathokabos, Greece
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map