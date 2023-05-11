Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
  6. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora, Greece

Loutraki
9
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
14 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Loutraki, Greece
3 room townhouse
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
kallithea, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pisia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pisia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
kallithea, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 425,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
3 room townhouse in Agios Charalambos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Agios Charalambos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
3 room townhouse in Loutraki, Greece
3 room townhouse
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir