Houses for sale in Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora, Greece

3 room cottage with mountain view in Loutraki, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€230,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Perachora, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Perachora, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€260,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground fl…
€360,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€780,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
€610,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 245 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one stor…
€750,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
€900,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€300,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-base…
€360,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Pisia, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 378 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 378 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€750,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Pisia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 207 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground fl…
€450,000
Villa Villa with furnishings, with patio in Perachora, Greece
Villa Villa with furnishings, with patio
Perachora, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
Superb luxury villa with a big swimming pool, private tennis court, sauna and billiards room…
€3,50M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 3 bedroom…
€1,38M
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agia Sotira, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agia Sotira, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 3 storer…
€375,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agia Sotira, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agia Sotira, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
€1,06M
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agia Sotira, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agia Sotira, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a half-finished house with an area of 75sq.m. built on a plot of 500sq.m. The prope…
€110,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…
€210,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€250,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Pisia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 175 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
€290,000
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 51 sq.meters in Loutraki. The house consists of one bedroom, livi…
€107,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-base…
€425,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Perachora, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Perachora, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 370 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 3 bedroo…
€890,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Pisia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Loutraki. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, 2 ki…
€310,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Loutraki, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Area 509 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 509 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 2 living…
€1,06M
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Pisia, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale two detached houses under construction with total area of 80sq.m per each
€750,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Pisia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 293 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 293 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
€960,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Loutraki, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 330 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-base…
€530,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Perachora, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Perachora, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
€450,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Loutraki, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€320,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Perachora, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Perachora, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 164 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€360,000

