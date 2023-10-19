UAE
Realting.com
Residential
Greece
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
Houses
Houses for sale in Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora, Greece
Loutraki
18
House
Clear all
45 properties total found
3 room cottage with mountain view
Loutraki, Greece
4
3
145 m²
1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€230,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Perachora, Greece
7
3
250 m²
1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€260,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
4
3
135 m²
1/1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground fl…
€360,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
8
4
350 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€780,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
8
3
320 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
€610,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
5
3
245 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 245 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one stor…
€750,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
8
4
330 m²
1
For sale 4-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
€900,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kallithea, Greece
6
2
230 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€300,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
6
2
180 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-base…
€360,000
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Pisia, Greece
2
1
378 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 378 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€750,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Pisia, Greece
6
2
207 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 207 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground fl…
€450,000
Recommend
Villa Villa with furnishings, with patio
Perachora, Greece
1
500 m²
1
Superb luxury villa with a big swimming pool, private tennis court, sauna and billiards room…
€3,50M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
8
5
380 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 3 bedroom…
€1,38M
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agia Sotira, Greece
4
160 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 3 storer…
€375,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agia Sotira, Greece
10
3
300 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
€1,06M
Recommend
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agia Sotira, Greece
1
1
For sale a half-finished house with an area of 75sq.m. built on a plot of 500sq.m. The prope…
€110,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
3
1
100 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…
€210,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kallithea, Greece
7
2
210 m²
1
For sale 4-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€250,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Pisia, Greece
6
1
175 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 175 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
€290,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
2
1
51 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 51 sq.meters in Loutraki. The house consists of one bedroom, livi…
€107,000
Recommend
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
7
4
240 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-base…
€425,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Perachora, Greece
6
7
370 m²
1
For sale 4-storey villa of 370 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 3 bedroo…
€890,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Pisia, Greece
4
2
160 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Loutraki. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, 2 ki…
€310,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Loutraki, Greece
11
5
509 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 509 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 2 living…
€1,06M
Recommend
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Pisia, Greece
1
160 m²
1
We offer for sale two detached houses under construction with total area of 80sq.m per each
€750,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Pisia, Greece
6
2
293 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 293 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
€960,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Loutraki, Greece
6
3
330 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 330 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-base…
€530,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Perachora, Greece
7
2
270 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
€450,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Loutraki, Greece
6
2
165 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€320,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Perachora, Greece
6
2
164 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 164 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€360,000
Recommend
