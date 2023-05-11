Cottages for sale in Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 780,000
3 room cottage in Loutraki, Greece
3 room cottage
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 275,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in kallithea, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
kallithea, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in kallithea, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
kallithea, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
1 room Cottage in Loutraki, Greece
1 room Cottage
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
3 room cottage in Agia Sotira, Greece
3 room cottage
Agia Sotira, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
1 room Cottage in Agia Sotira, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agia Sotira, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in kallithea, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
kallithea, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Pisia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
1 room Cottage in kallithea, Greece
1 room Cottage
kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 107,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Pisia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
1 room Cottage in Pisia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Pisia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 960,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Perachora, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Perachora, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Perachora, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Perachora, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
Cottage 9 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kyras Vrysi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kyras Vrysi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
3 room cottage in Loutraki, Greece
3 room cottage
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 670,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000

