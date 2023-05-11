Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora, Greece

1 room apartment in Loutraki, Greece
1 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 70,000
2 room apartment in Loutraki, Greece
2 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 205,000
3 room apartment in kallithea, Greece
3 room apartment
kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 195,000
1 room apartment in Loutraki, Greece
1 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
2 room apartment in Pisia, Greece
2 room apartment
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 50,000
3 room apartment in Pisia, Greece
3 room apartment
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
€ 350,000
3 room apartment in Pisia, Greece
3 room apartment
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 215,000
1 room apartment in kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment
kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 56,000
3 room apartment in Loutraki, Greece
3 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 185,000
2 room apartment in Agios Charalambos, Greece
2 room apartment
Agios Charalambos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 150,000
2 room apartment in Loutraki, Greece
2 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 480,000

