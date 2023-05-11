Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora, Greece

Cottage 5 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 780,000
1 room apartment in Loutraki, Greece
1 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 70,000
Villa 5 room villa in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 610,000
3 room townhouse in Loutraki, Greece
3 room townhouse
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
2 room apartment in Loutraki, Greece
2 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 205,000
3 room cottage in Loutraki, Greece
3 room cottage
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 275,000
2 room apartment in Loutraki, Greece
2 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 180,000
Villa 4 room villa in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in kallithea, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
kallithea, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
3 room apartment in kallithea, Greece
3 room apartment
kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 195,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in kallithea, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
kallithea, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
kallithea, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
1 room apartment in Loutraki, Greece
1 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
1 room Cottage in Loutraki, Greece
1 room Cottage
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
1 room apartment in Pisia, Greece
1 room apartment
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 100,000
2 room apartment in Pisia, Greece
2 room apartment
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 80,000
Villa Villa in Pisia, Greece
Villa Villa
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pisia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pisia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
5 room apartment in Pisia, Greece
5 room apartment
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 1/1
€ 450,000
Villa Villa in Perachora, Greece
Villa Villa
Perachora, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
Villa 6 room villa in kallithea, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
kallithea, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 1,380,000
2 room apartment in Pisia, Greece
2 room apartment
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 50,000
3 room cottage in Agia Sotira, Greece
3 room cottage
Agia Sotira, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
Villa 6 room villa in Agia Sotira, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Agia Sotira, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,060,000
1 room Cottage in Agia Sotira, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agia Sotira, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
3 room apartment in Pisia, Greece
3 room apartment
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
€ 350,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in kallithea, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
kallithea, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000

