Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Ioanian Islands
  5. demos leukadas
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Municipal Unit of Lefkada, Greece

Lefkada
2
Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Lefkada, Greece
1 room apartment
Lefkada, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 195,000
For sale 2 flats with a total area of ​​76 sq.m, which are located in the old town of Lefkad…
1 room apartmentin Lefkada, Greece
1 room apartment
Lefkada, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 78,000
For sale is a flat of 32.76 sq.m in the old town of Lefkada on the island of Lefkada. The fl…
1 room apartmentin Lefkada, Greece
1 room apartment
Lefkada, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale a flat of 43.16 sq.m in the old town of Lefkada on the island of Lefkada. Flat with…

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Lefkada, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir