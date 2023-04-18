Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Western Greece
  5. Municipality of West Achaea

Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Larissos, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartmentin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
2 room apartment
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 99 m²
€ 250,000
ID: 1178 - Lagonisi FOR SALE newly built Maisonette in a complex of luxury residences of tot…
Housein South Aegean, Greece
House
South Aegean, Greece
400 m²
€ 303,222
We bring to your attention a complex of 4 cottages on one of the most beautiful Cyclades - K…
Villa 5 room villain Gouvia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Gouvia, Greece
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,484,480
For sale 1-storey villa of 305 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. consists of 5 bedrooms, liv…
3 room townhousein Nikiti, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 134,162
For sale maisonette of 60 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
3 room cottagein Greece, Greece
3 room cottage
Greece, Greece
3 bath 140 m²
€ 315,000
3 room apartmentin Pefkochori, Greece
3 room apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
3 bath 145 m²
€ 386,358
Property Code: 3-1123 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €400.000 . This 145 sq…
4 room apartmentin Pefkochori, Greece
4 room apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
3 bath 140 m²
€ 520,000
Property Code: HPS3501 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €520.000 . This 140 s…
4 room housein Pefkochori, Greece
4 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms 140 m² -1 Floor
€ 525,584
1 room Cottagein Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 332,920
There is for sale a 3-storey detached house under construction. It is situated in the area o…
3 room apartmentin Nikiti, Greece
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
2 bath 90 m²
€ 247,500
Property Code: HPS3870 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €247.500 . This 90 sq. m…
1 room Cottagein Nea Chrani, Greece
1 room Cottage
Nea Chrani, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 89,441
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of one bedr…
5 room housein Greece, Greece
5 room house
Greece, Greece
350 m²
€ 788,376
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 350 sq.m in Loutraki. The first floor consists of …

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Larissos, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir