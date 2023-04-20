UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Attica
Regional Unit of Islands
Municipality of Kythira
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Municipal Unit of Kythira, Greece
Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Agios Petros, Greece
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 318,963
For sale maisonette of 182 sq.meters in Cyclades .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…
6 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
315 m²
€ 430,914
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 315 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first…
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
130 m²
8 Floor
€ 390,000
Maisonette for sale in Gazi - Metaxourgio - Votanikos of Athens - Center for 390.000€ (Listi…
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
7 Number of rooms
490 m²
€ 1,503,189
For sale 3-storey villa of 490 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The first floor consists of…
7 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
7 Number of rooms
550 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale a 3 - storey house of 550 m ² in Panorama
3 room cottage
Loukisia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 249,190
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 3 bedr…
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 304,012
For sale Apartment of 110 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
6 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
190 m²
€ 476,010
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 190 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of 3 …
6 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
8 Number of rooms
345 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 310,659
Townhouse for sale with an area of 345 sq.m in Thessaloniki. Tynhouse is located on 5 levels…
3 room house
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
257 m²
€ 972,062
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 257 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor c…
3 room house
Siviri, Greece
3 Number of rooms
130 m²
-1 Floor
€ 500,000
Sani SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 3 Bathroom Area: 130 m2, 3 Levels, A…
Villa 5 room villa
Greece, Greece
4 bath
332 m²
€ 795,000
Just a short drive from the city of Corfu and the beaches of the Northwest Coast, we offer f…
