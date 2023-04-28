Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Kranidi, Greece

13 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Portocheli, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Portocheli, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa 9 room villa in Portocheli, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Portocheli, Greece
12 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 5-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-baseme…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Portocheli, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Portocheli, Greece
11 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 1100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-basem…
Villa 3 room villa in agios aimilianos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
agios aimilianos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 292 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa 4 room villa in Petrothalassa, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Petrothalassa, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale a 4-storey villa of 1.000 sq.m on the Peloponnese peninsula, Porto Heli. The ground…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in agios aimilianos, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
agios aimilianos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa Villa in Portocheli, Greece
Villa Villa
Portocheli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey villa of350 sq.meters inPeloponnese, near to Porto-Xeli.Villa has a mounta…
Villa 6 room villa in Portocheli, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Portocheli, Greece
11 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 4,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa 4 room villa in agios aimilianos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
agios aimilianos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 285 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa 5 room villa in Portocheli, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Portocheli, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 180 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa Villa in lakkes, Greece
Villa Villa
lakkes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale villa of 280 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. A magnificent view of th…
Villa 3 room villa in agios aimilianos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
agios aimilianos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 790,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 306 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Villa Villa in agios aimilianos, Greece
Villa Villa
agios aimilianos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale villa of 170 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. A magnificent view of th…

