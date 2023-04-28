Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Municipal Unit of Kranidi, Greece

22 properties total found
Cottage 5 rooms in Petrothalassa, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Petrothalassa, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 405,000
For sale 0-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Peloponnese. There is a fireplace. The owners wi…
Villa 4 room villa in Portocheli, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Portocheli, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
5 room house in Portocheli, Greece
5 room house
Portocheli, Greece
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 205 m²
€ 450,000
At a distance of 850m from the sea, in the area of Portocheli, a detached house of 205m2, in…
Villa 9 room villa in Portocheli, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Portocheli, Greece
12 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 5-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-baseme…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Portocheli, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Portocheli, Greece
11 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 1100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-basem…
3 room cottage in agios aimilianos, Greece
3 room cottage
agios aimilianos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The house consi…
3 room cottage in lakkes, Greece
3 room cottage
lakkes, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale 2-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa 3 room villa in agios aimilianos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
agios aimilianos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 292 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in agios aimilianos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
agios aimilianos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
For sale 1-storey house of 155 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The house consi…
Villa 4 room villa in Petrothalassa, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Petrothalassa, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale a 4-storey villa of 1.000 sq.m on the Peloponnese peninsula, Porto Heli. The ground…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in agios aimilianos, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
agios aimilianos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa Villa in Portocheli, Greece
Villa Villa
Portocheli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey villa of350 sq.meters inPeloponnese, near to Porto-Xeli.Villa has a mounta…
Villa 6 room villa in Portocheli, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Portocheli, Greece
11 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 4,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Townhouse 8 bedrooms in Portocheli, Greece
Townhouse 8 bedrooms
Portocheli, Greece
15 Number of rooms 8 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale maisonette of 155 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The maisonette has …
Villa 4 room villa in agios aimilianos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
agios aimilianos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 285 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The maisonette has …
3 room townhouse in agios aimilianos, Greece
3 room townhouse
agios aimilianos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The maisonette has …
Villa 5 room villa in Portocheli, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Portocheli, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 180 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa Villa in lakkes, Greece
Villa Villa
lakkes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale villa of 280 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. A magnificent view of th…
3 room townhouse in Petrothalassa, Greece
3 room townhouse
Petrothalassa, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 460,000
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
Villa 3 room villa in agios aimilianos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
agios aimilianos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 790,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 306 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Villa Villa in agios aimilianos, Greece
Villa Villa
agios aimilianos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale villa of 170 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. A magnificent view of th…

