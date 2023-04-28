Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Ermionida
  6. Cottages

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Municipal Unit of Kranidi, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Cottage 5 rooms in Petrothalassa, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Petrothalassa, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 405,000
For sale 0-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Peloponnese. There is a fireplace. The owners wi…
3 room cottage in agios aimilianos, Greece
3 room cottage
agios aimilianos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The house consi…
3 room cottage in lakkes, Greece
3 room cottage
lakkes, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale 2-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in agios aimilianos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
agios aimilianos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
For sale 1-storey house of 155 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The house consi…

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Kranidi, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir