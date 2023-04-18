Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. Northern Aegean
  5. Municipality of Western Samos

Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Karlovasi, Greece

Neo Karlovasi
1
4 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Kontakeika, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kontakeika, Greece
3 bath 225 m²
€ 200,000
For Sale -- Residential Detached house  -- Athens South: Agios Dimitrios - 225 Sq.m., 5 Bedr…
2 room apartmentin Kontakeika, Greece
2 room apartment
Kontakeika, Greece
1 bath 65 m²
€ 165,000
For Sale -- Residential Apartment  -- Athens South: Agios Dimitrios 65 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1 …
1 room apartmentin Kontakeika, Greece
1 room apartment
Kontakeika, Greece
1 bath 80 m²
€ 82,000
For Sale -- Residential Apartment  -- Athens South: Agios Dimitrios - 80 Sq.m., 1 Bedrooms, …
4 room housein Neo Karlovasi, Greece
4 room house
Neo Karlovasi, Greece
3 bath 260 m²
€ 700,000
Property Code: 1453 - FOR SALE 4 Bedrooms, House of total surface 260 sq.m, 2 levels Karlo…

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Karlovasi, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir