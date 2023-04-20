Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Municipal Unit of Kalamos, Greece

Similar properties in the surrounding area

4 room housein Nea Moudania, Greece
4 room house
Nea Moudania, Greece
2 bath 290 m² Number of floors 2
€ 450,000
The villa is located in a quite area in the suburbs of Dionisiou Paralia village and  Nea Mo…
3 room housein Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms 600 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,555,421
Townhouse for sale with an area of 600 sq.m in Athens. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels. The …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Marathokefala, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Marathokefala, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 365,811
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Portes, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Portes, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 99,676
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
4 room housein Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
4 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
270 m²
€ 851,807
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 270 sq.m in Halkidiki. The basement consists of a …
Villa 4 room villain Polychrono, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 747,570
For sale 3-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 39,870
For sale Apartment of 70 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th flo…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Toroni, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Toroni, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 194,368
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
Villa 4 room villain The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 498,380
For sale 3-storey villa of 256 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
4 room housein Greece, Greece
4 room house
Greece, Greece
190 m²
€ 360,765
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 190 sq.m on the island of Evia at the construction…
Villa Villain Pyla, Greece
Villa Villa
Pyla, Greece
Number of floors 1
€ 3,198,969
Located in Cosmopolitan Gialova, this 400 sq.m semi -underground villa of exceptional archit…
Villa 3 room villain Nea Skioni, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Nea Skioni, Greece
1 bath 110 m²
€ 700,000
Property Code: HPS612 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Nea Skioni for €700.000 . This 110 sq. m. …

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Kalamos, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
