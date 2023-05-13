UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
9
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Ioanian Islands
demos leukadas
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Municipal Unit of Kalamos, Greece
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room house
Dendro, Greece
3
2
104 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 601199 - House FOR SALE in Evrostini Sarantapichiotika for €190.000 . This 10…
3 room apartment
triadi, Greece
3
2
134 m²
€ 322,300
Property Code: HPS3706 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €320.000 . This 134 sq. m. …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Fourka, Greece
5
2
1
€ 130,000
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3
2
163 m²
€ 433,091
Property Code: HPS3538 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kalamaria Agios Ioannis for €430.000 . This 1…
Villa 3 room villa
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
3
2
158 m²
3
€ 436,774
In a complex of luxury residences, available for sale exclusively from our office an impress…
3 room cottage
Athens, Greece
5
2
1
€ 800,000
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
1 room Cottage
Kalo Chorio, Greece
1
1
€ 70,000
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 105 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, th…
5 room house
Peloponnese Region, Greece
5
3
266 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 1951 - House FOR SALE in Kranidi Portocheli for €900.000. This 266 sq. m. Hou…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Zografou, Greece
8
4
1
€ 1,100,000
For sale an unfinished building of 400 sq.m, in a plot of 14.000 sq.m. The building consists…
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3
2
1
€ 600,000
For sale duplex of 128 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on the ground floor and t…
2 room apartment
Mournies, Greece
3
1
3/1
€ 174,000
For sale apartment of 91 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. con…
4 room house
Potamia, Greece
4
4
190 m²
1
€ 340,000
Detached home for sale in Chrisi Ammoudia, Thasos of Kavala Prefecture for 340.000€ (Listing…
Properties features in Municipal Unit of Kalamos, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map