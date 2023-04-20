UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Ioanian Islands
demos leukadas
Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Kalamos, Greece
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
2 room apartment
Loutra, Greece
1 bath
55 m²
€ 116,254
Property Code: 1-375 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pallini Loutra for €120.000 . This 55 sq. m. A…
Villa 4 room villa
Greece, Greece
3 bath
200 m²
€ 3,000,000
2 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms
90 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 551,169
For sale apartment of 90 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the second floor and co…
3 room apartment
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
4/1 Floor
€ 353,850
For sale Apartment of 135 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
2 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
1 bath
66 m²
€ 187,500
Property Code: HPS3842 - Apartment FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €187.500 . This 66 sq. m.…
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
90 m²
€ 227,153
1 room apartment
demos kerkyras, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,594,816
For sale Apartment of 566 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
Villa 5 room villa
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,295,788
For sale 2-storey villa of 470 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
1 room studio apartment
Peloponnese Region, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 60798 - Studio FOR SALE in Asini Tolo for €72.000 . This 40 sq. m. furnished …
House
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
290 m²
€ 481,020
For sale a new 4-level cottage in Panorama with sea and city views. The first level consists…
1 room Cottage
Potamos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 264,141
For sale 2 cottages with a total area of 160 sq.m in the village of Potamos, a suburb of C…
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath
4 Floor
€ 44,000
Property Code: 3-731 - Apartment FOR SALE in Ampelokipoi Vosporos for €44.000 . This 72 sq. …
Properties features in Municipal Unit of Kalamos, Greece
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map