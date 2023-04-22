Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Inofyta, Greece

2 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Dilesi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Dilesi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale 3-storey house of 154 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Dilesi, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Dilesi, Greece
9 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 690,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…

