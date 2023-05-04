Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Western Greece
  5. Municipality of Mesolongi

Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Iera Poli Messologhiou, Greece

2 properties total found
1 room apartment in ano koudouni, Greece
1 room apartment
ano koudouni, Greece
1 bath 3 Floor
€ 72,000
Property Code: 3-991 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Ano Poli for €72.000 . This 40 sq. m.…
3 room townhouse in ano koudouni, Greece
3 room townhouse
ano koudouni, Greece
2 bath 2 Floor
€ 129,000
Property Code: 3-224 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Ano Poli for €129.000 . This 116 …

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Iera Poli Messologhiou, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir