Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece
  5. demos delphon
  6. Townhouses

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Municipal Unit of Galaxidi, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhousein Galaxidi, Greece
Townhouse
Galaxidi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,250,000
For sale maisonette of 0 sq.meters in Arachova . The maisonette has one level. A magnificent…

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Galaxidi, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir