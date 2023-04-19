Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Municipal Unit of Galaxidi, Greece

3 properties total found
Townhousein Galaxidi, Greece
Townhouse
Galaxidi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,250,000
For sale maisonette of 0 sq.meters in Arachova . The maisonette has one level. A magnificent…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Galaxidi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Galaxidi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey house of 125 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Galaxidi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Galaxidi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 198 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of liv…

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Galaxidi, Greece

