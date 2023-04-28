Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Sikyona

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Municipal Unit of Feneos, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartment in alimos, Greece
2 room apartment
alimos, Greece
1 bath 66 m²
€ 220,000
Property Code: 14434 - FOR SALE 2 Bedrooms, Undefined Apartment of total surface 66 sq.m, …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kantia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kantia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 760,000
For sale 2-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Greece, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Greece, Greece
2 bath 80 m²
€ 315,392
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Athens, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 3-storey house of 163 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
1 room apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms 100 m² Number of floors 1
€ 320,399
For sale apartment of 100 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the floor and consists…
3 room townhouse in Siviri, Greece
3 room townhouse
Siviri, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale maisonette of 360 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
1 room apartment in Central Macedonia, Greece
1 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 Number of rooms 407 m² Number of floors 1
€ 325,405
For sale apartment of 407 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the floor and co…
3 room apartment in Region of Crete, Greece
3 room apartment
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 113 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 375,467
For sale apartment of 113 sq.m on the island of Crete. The apartment is located on the secon…
3 room townhouse in platanites, Greece
3 room townhouse
platanites, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. The sem…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 4 levels. T…
3 room house in Nea Skioni, Greece
3 room house
Nea Skioni, Greece
1 bath 65 m²
€ 225,000
Property Code: HPS275 - House FOR SALE in Pallini Nea Skioni for €225.000. This 65 sq. m. Ho…
3 room cottage in Ano Korakiana, Greece
3 room cottage
Ano Korakiana, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
For sale 2-storey house of 89 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists of…

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Feneos, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir