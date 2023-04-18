Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Municipal Unit of Evrostina, Greece

3 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain rozena, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
rozena, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
3 room cottagein rozena, Greece
3 room cottage
rozena, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Cottage 7 bedroomsin derbeni, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
derbeni, Greece
10 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey house of 278 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Evrostina, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir