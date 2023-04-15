Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Evosmo, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 4 room villain South Aegean Region, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
South Aegean Region, Greece
4 bath 260 m²
€ 615,043
The beach area in the Lachania area of ​​Rhodes is the idyllic setting for this stunning vil…
3 room townhousein moulki, Greece
3 room townhouse
moulki, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 176,966
For sale maisonette of 196 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
2 room housein Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 Number of rooms 133 m² -1 Floor
€ 348,375
2 room housein Greece, Greece
2 room house
Greece, Greece
1 bath 55 m²
€ 250,000
Charming house for sale, just a short walk from Agni Beach, northeast Corfu. Located in the …
3 room cottagein Kallithea, Greece
3 room cottage
Kallithea, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 176,966
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Villa 6 room villain Greece, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Greece, Greece
5 bath 280 m²
€ 700,000
3 room housein Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms 240 m² Number of floors 3
€ 398,143
Townhouse for sale with an area of 240 sq.m in Athens. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels. The …
4 room apartmentin Kriopigi, Greece
4 room apartment
Kriopigi, Greece
2 bath 500 m²
€ 1,624,429
Property Code: 3-1057 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kassandra Kriopigi for €1.700.000 . This 500 s…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 491,573
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Kavala. The ground floor consists of one WCone s…
3 room housein Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
350 m²
€ 661,912
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 350 sq.m in Athens. The basement consists of one p…
2 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 181,882
For sale Apartment of 98 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Neo Rysio, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 245,786
For sale maisonette of 225 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Evosmo, Greece

