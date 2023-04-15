Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Municipal Unit of Evosmo, Greece

House To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
6 room housein Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
6 room house
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
6 Number of rooms 516 m² -1 Floor
€ 600,000
Nea Politia SALE House 6 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 2 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 516 m2, 3 L…
6 room housein Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
6 room house
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 bath 516 m²
€ 600,000
Property Code: HPS3585 - House FOR SALE in Evosmos Nea Politia for €600.000 . This 516 sq. m…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 190,000
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
3 room cottagein Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room cottage
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale 0-storey house of 57 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furn…

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Evosmo, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir