Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Municipal Unit of Ermioni
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Municipal Unit of Ermioni, Greece

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern complex of villas close to the beach, Ermioni, Greece We offer luminous villas with …
€760,500

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Ermioni, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir