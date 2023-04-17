Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of South Athens
  5. Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Municipal Unit of Elliniko, Greece

1 property total found
3 room cottagein Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one storer…

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Elliniko, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir