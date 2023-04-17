Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Elliniko, Greece

10 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 bath 103 m²
€ 320,000
Kato Hellenikon, floor apartment of 103 sq.m. elevated ground floor of a 2-story house on a …
4 room apartmentin Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
4 Number of rooms 5/1 Floor
€ 525,000
For sale Apartment of 110 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fl…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 bath 75 m²
€ 155,000
For Sale - Residential Froor apartment - Athens South: Elliniko 80 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 bath 104 m²
€ 410,000
Elliniko south of Athens, Ano Sourmena area, a newly built luxury apartment with an area of …
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 bath 140 m²
€ 780,000
Elliniko area south of Athens, apartment of 140sq.m. 1st floor of luxury construction with a…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 bath 422 m²
€ 2,300,000
Elliniko south of Athens maisonette of 422sq.m. Luxurious construction and special architect…
3 room cottagein Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 bath 305 m²
€ 1,800,000
Elliniko south of Athens maisonette of 305sq.m. Luxurious construction and special architect…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
For sale Apartment of 80 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
3 room cottagein Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one storer…

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Elliniko, Greece

