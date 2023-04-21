Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipal unit of Efkarpia
  6. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Townhouse 4 rooms in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 265,000
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The owner…
Townhouse 2 rooms in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Townhouse 2 rooms
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 255,000
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 1 level. The owners…
Townhouse 5 rooms in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The owners…
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
10 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 5 levels. The semi-…
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
9 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 360 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The groun…

Properties features in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir