UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Municipal unit of Efkarpia
Pool Residential properties for sale in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room house
Moles Kalyves, Greece
3 bath
175 m²
€ 270,000
This house is situated in the outskirts of Nea Skioni village and is 500 meters from the bea…
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 646,938
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 175 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The gr…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Argalasti, Greece
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 273,705
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 3 bedr…
1 room Cottage
Gouvia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 223,940
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The grou…
5 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms
237 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 489,277
Townhouse for sale with an area of 237 sq.m in Attica. Tynhouse is located on 0 levels. The …
Villa 5 room villa
Kassandria, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 746,467
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
2 room house
Greece, Greece
1 bath
140 m²
€ 350,000
This Contokali house is located in a quiet area, just minutes from the nearest beach near th…
2 room house
Greece, Greece
4 Number of rooms
420 m²
€ 798,820
For sale 2-storey villa of 420 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of a living room, on…
Cottage 5 rooms
Petrothalassa, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 403,092
For sale 0-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Peloponnese. There is a fireplace.The owners wil…
9 room apartment
Keramoti, Greece
10 Number of rooms
4 bath
290 m²
1 Floor
€ 370,000
Apartment complex for sale in Keramoti of Kavala Prefecture for 370.000€ (Listing No 037). A…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 199,058
For sale 3-storey house of 170 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Townhouse
Grampia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 114,458
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters on the Euboea island .The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
Properties features in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map