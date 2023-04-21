Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipal unit of Efkarpia

Pool Residential properties for sale in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room house in Moles Kalyves, Greece
3 room house
Moles Kalyves, Greece
3 bath 175 m²
€ 270,000
This house is situated in the outskirts of Nea Skioni village and is 500 meters from the bea…
Villa 4 room villa in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 646,938
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 175 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The gr…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Argalasti, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Argalasti, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 273,705
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 3 bedr…
1 room Cottage in Gouvia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Gouvia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 223,940
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The grou…
5 room house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
5 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms 237 m² Number of floors 4
€ 489,277
Townhouse for sale with an area of 237 sq.m in Attica. Tynhouse is located on 0 levels. The …
Villa 5 room villa in Kassandria, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Kassandria, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 746,467
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
2 room house in Greece, Greece
2 room house
Greece, Greece
1 bath 140 m²
€ 350,000
This Contokali house is located in a quiet area, just minutes from the nearest beach near th…
2 room house in Greece, Greece
2 room house
Greece, Greece
4 Number of rooms 420 m²
€ 798,820
For sale 2-storey villa of 420 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of a living room, on…
Cottage 5 rooms in Petrothalassa, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Petrothalassa, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 403,092
For sale 0-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Peloponnese. There is a fireplace.The owners wil…
9 room apartment in Keramoti, Greece
9 room apartment
Keramoti, Greece
10 Number of rooms 4 bath 290 m² 1 Floor
€ 370,000
Apartment complex for sale in Keramoti of Kavala Prefecture for 370.000€ (Listing No 037). A…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 199,058
For sale 3-storey house of 170 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Townhouse in Grampia, Greece
Townhouse
Grampia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 114,458
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters on the Euboea island .The maisonette has 2 levels. The …

Properties features in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir