  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipal unit of Efkarpia

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece

2 room apartment in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 6/1 Floor
€ 85,000
For sale Apartment of 70 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 6th flo…

Properties features in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
