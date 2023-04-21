UAE
Greece
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Municipal unit of Efkarpia
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room apartment
Pyrgadikia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
112 m²
1 Floor
€ 220,000
For sale a furnished apartment of 112 m² in Pyrgadikia
3 room house
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
1 bath
120 m²
€ 230,000
Property Code: HPS3078 - House FOR SALE in Thermi Tagarades for €230.000. This 120 sq. m. Ho…
3 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 bath
210 m²
€ 280,000
For Sale -- Residential Detached house -- East Attica: Dionysos 420 Sq.m., 6 Bedrooms, 4 Ba…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Panorama, Greece
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 388,163
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement The ground…
3 room cottage
Leptokarya, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 199,058
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
10 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,194,348
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
8 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
10 Number of rooms
300 m²
€ 698,967
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement consists of 4 bedro…
2 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 bath
107 m²
€ 230,000
4 room house
Greece, Greece
4 Number of rooms
142 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 399,410
Townhouse for sale with an area of 142 sq.m in the Kipolos region at the construction stage.…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Acharavi, Greece
12 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 298,587
For sale 3-storey house of 197 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Keratokambos, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 198,063
For sale 2-storey house of 248 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
3 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
138 m²
3/1 Floor
€ 988,540
For sale apartment of 138 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the fourth floor and c…
