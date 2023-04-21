Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipal unit of Efkarpia

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartment in Pyrgadikia, Greece
3 room apartment
Pyrgadikia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 112 m² 1 Floor
€ 220,000
For sale a furnished apartment of 112 m² in Pyrgadikia
3 room house in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
3 room house
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
1 bath 120 m²
€ 230,000
Property Code: HPS3078 - House FOR SALE in Thermi Tagarades for €230.000. This 120 sq. m. Ho…
3 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 bath 210 m²
€ 280,000
For Sale -- Residential Detached house  -- East Attica: Dionysos 420 Sq.m., 6 Bedrooms, 4 Ba…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Panorama, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Panorama, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 388,163
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement The ground…
3 room cottage in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room cottage
Leptokarya, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 199,058
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
10 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,194,348
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
8 room house in Region of Crete, Greece
8 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
10 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 698,967
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement consists of 4 bedro…
2 room apartment in Palaio Faliro, Greece
2 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 bath 107 m²
€ 230,000
4 room house in Greece, Greece
4 room house
Greece, Greece
4 Number of rooms 142 m² Number of floors 2
€ 399,410
Townhouse for sale with an area of 142 sq.m in the Kipolos region at the construction stage.…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Acharavi, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Acharavi, Greece
12 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 298,587
For sale 3-storey house of 197 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Keratokambos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Keratokambos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 198,063
For sale 2-storey house of 248 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
3 room apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 138 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 988,540
For sale apartment of 138 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the fourth floor and c…

Properties features in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir