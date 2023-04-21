Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece

4 properties total found
3 room cottage in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale 3-storey house of 183 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The first floor consists of living…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 155,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floo…
3 room cottage in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-baseme…
1 room Cottage in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
Α detached house, of 350 sqm, located at the area of Nikopoli, is for sale. The house …

Properties features in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece

