Townhouses for sale in Municipal Unit of Echedoros, Greece

Townhouse 2 bedrooms in demos delta, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
demos delta, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 150,000
For sale maisonette of 116 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kalokhori, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kalokhori, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 107,000
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 lev…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kalokhori, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kalokhori, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 107,000
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 lev…
3 room townhouse in Kalokhori, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kalokhori, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 126,000
For sale maisonette of 96 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 lev…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kalokhori, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kalokhori, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Echedoros, Greece

