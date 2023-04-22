Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. demos delta
  6. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Municipal Unit of Echedoros, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in demos delta, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
demos delta, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 120,000
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Echedoros, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir