Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Western Greece
  5. Municipality of West Achaea

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Municipal Unit of Dymi, Greece

Kato Achea
2
3 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Kato Achea, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kato Achea, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,750,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 5 room villain Kato Alissos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Kato Alissos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Niforaika, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Niforaika, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Dymi, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir