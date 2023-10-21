Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Municipal Unit of Drapetsona
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Municipal Unit of Drapetsona, Greece

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Drapetsona, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Drapetsona, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 5
The maisonette is located on the 5th and 6 floors. There is a possibility to chose materials…
€280,000

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Drapetsona, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir