Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Piraeus
  5. Municipality of Keratsini-Drapetsona

Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Drapetsona, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartmentin Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 557,001
For sale Apartment of 130 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st fl…
3 room cottagein Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 636,573
For sale 4-storey house of 313 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
2 room housein Peloponnese Region, Greece
2 room house
Peloponnese Region, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 11389 - House FOR SALE in Kranidi Portocheli for €135.000. This 85 sq. m. Hou…
3 room townhousein Kamisiana, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kamisiana, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 247,667
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-basemen…
4 room housein Eleftheroupoli, Greece
4 room house
Eleftheroupoli, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m² 2 Floor
€ 210,000
Detached home for sale in Center, Eleftheroupoli of Kavala Prefecture for 210.000€ (Listing …
3 room housein Athens, Greece
3 room house
Athens, Greece
2 bath
€ 80,000
Property Code: 3-1098 - House FOR SALE in Amfipoli Nea Kerdilia for €80.000 . This 75 sq. m.…
1 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath 4 Floor
€ 86,000
Property Code: 3-1121 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Ippokratio for €86.000 . This 45 sq.…
2 room apartmentin Polychrono, Greece
2 room apartment
Polychrono, Greece
1 bath 54 m²
€ 94,739
Property Code: 3-1224 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €98.000 . This 54 sq. m…
Housein Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
House
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
80 m²
€ 330,000
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 80 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The windows offer …
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 208,876
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
4 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
4 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2/1 Floor
€ 119,357
For sale Apartment of 104 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fl…
Villa Villain Paliouri, Greece
Villa Villa
Paliouri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,491,968
For sale villa of 210 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace, air conditio…

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Drapetsona, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir