  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Western Greece
  5. Municipality of Aigialeia

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Municipal Unit of Diakopto, Greece

9 properties total found
3 room cottage in Diakopto, Greece
3 room cottage
Diakopto, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale 2-storey house of 95 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists o…
3 room cottage in Diakopto, Greece
3 room cottage
Diakopto, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale 2-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists o…
3 room cottage in Diakopto, Greece
3 room cottage
Diakopto, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Diakopto, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Diakopto, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 2 be…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Elaionas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Elaionas, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 275,000
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
3 room cottage in Diakopto, Greece
3 room cottage
Diakopto, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 2-storey house of 106 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Villa 4 room villa in Diakopto, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Diakopto, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 182 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Villa 4 room villa in Diakopto, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Diakopto, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 180 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Villa 4 room villa in Diakopto, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Diakopto, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 182 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…

