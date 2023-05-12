Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos
  6. Townhouses

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Municipal Unit of Dafni, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale maisonette of 92 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The sixth floor …

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Dafni, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir