Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos

Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Dafni, Greece

5 properties total found
1 room apartment in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 225,000
For sale under construction duplex of 67 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on the …
1 room apartment in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
1 bath 30 m²
€ 43,000
Neos Kosmos A newly apartment with 1 Bedroom, 1 Kitchen (Living room) 1 Bathroom, area 30 sq…
2 room apartment in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 7/1 Floor
€ 320,000
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 7th floor. co…
1 room apartment in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 80,000
For sale apartment of 38 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
3 room apartment in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 305,000
For sale apartment of 150 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. c…

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Dafni, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir