Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of North Athens
  5. Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos
  6. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Municipal Unit of Cholargos, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 room cottagein Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
1 bath 130 m²
€ 245,000
Kato Chalandri maisonette, 4th-5th floor penthouse, in good condition, corner and airy with …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 795,000
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Cholargos, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir