Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Cholargos, Greece

14 properties total found
3 room cottagein Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
1 bath 130 m²
€ 245,000
Kato Chalandri maisonette, 4th-5th floor penthouse, in good condition, corner and airy with …
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
1 bath 82 m²
€ 240,000
For sale - Apartment - Athens North: Cholargos 82m2, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 kitchen, 1st …
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
1 bath 95 m²
€ 185,000
Charargos northeast of Athens, apartment of 95sqm. Corner 2. Floor at a privileged point, be…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
1 bath 3/3 Floor
€ 300,000
Apartment for sale in Neo Chalandri, Chalandri of Athens - North for 300.000€ (Listing …
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
1 bath 105 m²
€ 150,000
ID: 1154 - Halandri SALE Apartment of total area of 105 sq.m. On the 1st floor. Consists of …
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 130,000
For sale Apartment of 101 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale maisonette of 230 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-baseme…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 795,000
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For saleDuplex of 173 sq.meters in Athens The duplex is situated on the fourth floor and the…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 300,000
For sale Apartment of 137 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
Offered for sale 2 apartments of total area 74 sqm, more detailed: Ground floor apartment of…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 210,000
For sale Apartment of 80 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 265,000
For sale Apartment of 105 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Cholargos, Greece

