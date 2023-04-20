Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Chalkeia, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
3 room townhousein Kalokhori, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kalokhori, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 125,592
For sale maisonette of 96 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 lev…
Villa 5 room villain Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
6 bath 580 m²
€ 1,800,000
Property Code: 1470 - FOR SALE newly built 5 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 580 sq.m, 3 l…
Villa 3 room villain Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
2 bath 88 m²
€ 868,491
Property Code: 4-915 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €900.000 . This 88 sq. m. V…
Housein Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
House
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
1 Number of rooms 240 m²
€ 340,723
A townhouse of 240 square meters is for sale.m in the area of Viros on the central part of a…
4 room housein Peloponnese Region, Greece
4 room house
Peloponnese Region, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 11043 - House FOR SALE in North Kinouria Xiropigado for €280.000. This 140 sq…
1 room Cottagein Leptokarya, Greece
1 room Cottage
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 75,754
For sale cottage under construction, with area of 100 sq.m, in Olympic cost. Cottage consist…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kynopiastes, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kynopiastes, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 313,979
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 2 bed…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 368,801
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
1 room apartmentin Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 bath
€ 48,000
Property Code: 3-1184 - Studio FOR SALE in Faliro Agia Triada for €48.000 . This 53 sq. m. f…
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 936,954
For sale Apartment of 150 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
2 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 129,026
For sale Apartment of 64 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
Housein South Aegean, Greece
House
South Aegean, Greece
1 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 2,204,677
Villa for sale with an area of 250 sq.m on the island of Mykonos. The windows offer sea view…

