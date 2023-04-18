UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
demos delta
Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Chalastra, Greece
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
4 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath
€ 280,000
Two ground floor apartments of 47,50 sq.m. each in Skala Potamia, Thassos, each one includin…
2 room house
Vathy, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
130 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 256,259
Detached house 130 sq.m. on a 400 sq.m. plot in Greece, Aegina, subarea Agioi is on sale. …
Villa Villa
agios aimilianos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,199,088
For sale villa of 170 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. A magnificent view of th…
2 room apartment
Ormos Prinou, Greece
€ 350,000
Unfinished apartment in front of the Ferry boat of Skala Prinos in Thassos. It is located on…
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath
72 m²
€ 148,000
Zografos near the center of Athens, apartment of 72 sq.m. 1st floor in very good condition d…
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath
130 m²
€ 162,500
A, Apartment 130 sq.m., ground floor, 1 level, at residential area, year of construction 196…
3 room house
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
125 m²
-1 Floor
€ 350,000
Elia SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 125 m2, 3 Levels, …
4 room apartment
Greece, Greece
6 Number of rooms
200 m²
-1/3 Floor
€ 335,000
For sale apartment of 200 sq.m on the island of Evia. The apartment is located on the ground…
4 room house
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
110 m²
€ 260,000
Townhouse on the seashore 110 sq.m. built in 2014. The house has 3 levels, 4 bedrooms, one o…
2 room house
Athens, Greece
1 bath
87 m²
€ 135,740
Property Code: 1504 - FOR SALE 2 Bedrooms, House of total surface 87 sq.m, on the Ground f…
House
Region of Crete, Greece
1 Number of rooms
230 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
Villa 230 sq.m for sale on a plot of 6,000 sq.m, in Plaka Elunda, the most prestigious area …
4 room apartment
Chaniotis, Greece
3 bath
120 m²
€ 227,337
Fabulous 4 bedroom home in the seaside town of HANIOTI built in 2001 and with 120 sq meters …
Properties features in Municipal Unit of Chalastra, Greece
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map