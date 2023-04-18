Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Chalastra, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

4 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
4 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath
€ 280,000
Two ground floor apartments of 47,50 sq.m. each in Skala Potamia, Thassos, each one includin…
2 room housein Vathy, Greece
2 room house
Vathy, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 130 m² Number of floors 2
€ 256,259
Detached house 130 sq.m. on a 400 sq.m. plot in Greece, Aegina, subarea Agioi is on sale. …
Villa Villain agios aimilianos, Greece
Villa Villa
agios aimilianos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,199,088
For sale villa of 170 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. A magnificent view of th…
2 room apartmentin Ormos Prinou, Greece
2 room apartment
Ormos Prinou, Greece
€ 350,000
Unfinished apartment in front of the Ferry boat of Skala Prinos in Thassos. It is located on…
2 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath 72 m²
€ 148,000
Zografos near the center of Athens, apartment of 72 sq.m. 1st floor in very good condition d…
2 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath 130 m²
€ 162,500
A, Apartment 130 sq.m., ground floor, 1 level, at residential area, year of construction 196…
3 room housein The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
3 room house
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 125 m² -1 Floor
€ 350,000
Elia SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 125 m2, 3 Levels, …
4 room apartmentin Greece, Greece
4 room apartment
Greece, Greece
6 Number of rooms 200 m² -1/3 Floor
€ 335,000
For sale apartment of 200 sq.m on the island of Evia. The apartment is located on the ground…
4 room housein Athens, Greece
4 room house
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 110 m²
€ 260,000
Townhouse on the seashore 110 sq.m. built in 2014. The house has 3 levels, 4 bedrooms, one o…
2 room housein Athens, Greece
2 room house
Athens, Greece
1 bath 87 m²
€ 135,740
Property Code: 1504 - FOR SALE 2 Bedrooms, House of total surface 87 sq.m, on the Ground f…
Housein Region of Crete, Greece
House
Region of Crete, Greece
1 Number of rooms 230 m² Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
Villa 230 sq.m for sale on a plot of 6,000 sq.m, in Plaka Elunda, the most prestigious area …
4 room apartmentin Chaniotis, Greece
4 room apartment
Chaniotis, Greece
3 bath 120 m²
€ 227,337
Fabulous 4 bedroom home in the seaside town of HANIOTI built in 2001 and with 120 sq meters …

